Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tourcoing ainsi que le résultat des législatives dans le Nord.

Benjamin DUPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • ROCT

     -  Tourcoing 1989 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • WINNERS

     -  Wasquehal 1996 - 2002

  • MANUPARIS

     -  Sucy en brie 2002 - 2004

  • Tradi-phot''

     -  La haye pesnel 2005 - maintenant

  • Traditherm  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  La haye pesnel 2006 - maintenant

  • Acticlim  - Secrétaire de direction (Administratif)

     -  Wasquehal 2008 - 2012

  • DOUNOR  - Conduteur (Technique)

     -  Neuville en ferrain 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Benjamin DUPONT

  • Vit à :

    TOURCOING, France

  • Né le :

    24 mai 1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour

  • Profession :

    Agent technique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :