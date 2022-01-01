RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tourcoing ainsi que le résultat des législatives dans le Nord.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Tourcoing 1974 - 1980
ECOLE NOTRE DAME IMMACULEE- Tourcoing 1980 - 1984
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1984 - 1987
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1987 - 1989
Lycée Professionnel Colbert- Tourcoing 1989 - 1993
Parcours club
ROCT- Tourcoing 1989 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Centre Hospitalier Des Armées Gaspard Scrive- Lille 1994 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
WINNERS- Wasquehal 1996 - 2002
MANUPARIS- Sucy en brie 2002 - 2004
Tradi-phot''- La haye pesnel 2005 - maintenant
Traditherm - Commercial (Commercial)- La haye pesnel 2006 - maintenant
Acticlim - Secrétaire de direction (Administratif)- Wasquehal 2008 - 2012
DOUNOR - Conduteur (Technique)- Neuville en ferrain 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Benjamin DUPONT
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
Né le :
24 mai 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour
Profession :
Agent technique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Cuba - Maroc - Royaume-Uni
Benjamin DUPONT a ajouté Acticlim à son parcours professionnel