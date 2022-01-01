Benoit DELHAISE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • BRICOSTORE  - Vendeur (Technique)

     -  Saint andre les vergers 1997 - 1999

  • MENUISERIE SIMPA

     -  Vendeuvre sur barse 1999 - 2005

  • CLAROPLAST  - Chargé de production (Administratif)

     -  Troyes 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Benoit DELHAISE

  • Vit à :

    MONTREUIL SUR BARSE, France

  • Né en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou !!!!!!!!! !!!

  • Profession :

    Chargé de production menuiserie PVC

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :