Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Messe (Ferrieres En Bray)- Ferrieres en bray 1987 - 1990
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Dampierre En Bray)- Dampierre en bray 1990 - 1992
-
Ecole Primaire (Menerval)- Menerval 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Rollon- Gournay en bray 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Delamare Deboutteville- Forges les eaux 1998 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Privé Saint-hildevert- Gournay en bray 2000 - 2002
Parcours de vacances
-
Port-bourgenay - Pierre Et Vacances- Talmont saint hilaire 1999 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Danone- FERRIERES EN BRAY 2003 - 2006
-
SIKA- Gournay en bray 2008 - 2008
-
Carrefour- TOURVILLE LA RIVIERE 2009 - 2009
-
Abs Automatic Boissons Service- Darnetal 2010 - 2013
-
Kbane- Barentin 2014 - 2015
-
GOBMATIC- Maromme 2015 - 2017
-
Kbane- Barentin 2017 - 2018
-
TERSEA- Beauvais 2019 - 2020
-
CCMO- Beauvais 2020 - 2021
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :BenoÃ®t DUVAL
-
Vit Ã :
BEAUVAIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 aoÃ»t 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
M.I.A.
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon - Mexique
