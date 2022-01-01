Benoit GILBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

A propos

    Benoit GILBERT

    SAINT-JEAN-KOURTZERODE, France

    5 nov. 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis un amoureux du ballon ovale et de la nature.je deteste les hypocrites et l'injustice et espere revoir mes amis d'enfances par ce liens de recherche....

    Responsable matÃ©riels

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

