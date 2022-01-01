Benoit GILBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
ASBH- Beziers 1983 - 1991
-
Football Club Maureilhan (Fcm)- Maureilhan 1993 - 1996
-
RACING CLUB CHALONNAIS- Chalon sur saone 2000 - 2005
-
Sporting Club Saint Gilles- Saint gilles 2005 - 2010
-
Csa Rugby 6eme Bima (Gabon)- Libreville 2011 - 2013
-
RUGBY CLUB DE SAVERNE LA LICORNE- Saverne 2013 - 2016
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROLAND- Beziers
je fait partis des triplets et avez comme directeur mr sost (maire de montady)1984 - 1988
-
Collège Sainte-madeleine- Beziers 1988 - 1991
-
Institut Agricole Saint-joseph Site De Limoux- Limoux 1992 - 1996
Parcours de vacances
-
Notre Dames De Lourdes Colonie St Romain Le Desert- ArdÃ¨che
commencÃ© en tant que colon a entraygues en 1986 j'ai finis moniteur ados a saint romain le desert1986 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
3eme Regiment Infanterie - Militaire (Autre)- Nimes 1998 - 1998
-
Ecole D'aplication De L'infanterie - Militaire (Autre)- Montpellier 1998 - 1999
-
Base Pétrolière Interarmées - Militaire (Autre)- Chalon sur saone 1999 - 2005
-
Base Aéronavale De Nîmes Garons - Militaire (Autre)- Garons 2005 - 2011
-
6ème Bima- Libreville 2011 - 2013
-
CRE SARREBOURG- Sarrebourg 2013 - 2017
-
DEALAT PHALSBOURG - Chef atelier NTI1 (Technique)- Phalsbourg 2017 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
BASE PETROLIERE INTERARMEE - Sea (Technique)- Chalon sur saone 1999 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Benoit GILBERT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-JEAN-KOURTZERODE, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 nov. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis un amoureux du ballon ovale et de la nature.je deteste les hypocrites et l'injustice et espere revoir mes amis d'enfances par ce liens de recherche....
Profession :
Responsable matÃ©riels
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afghanistan - Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - Gabon - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Kenya - Kosovo - MacÃ©doine - Mali - Royaume-Uni - Centrafrique
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© DEALAT PHALSBOURG Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© Base Petroliere Interarmee Ã son parcours militaire
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© Cre Sarrebourg Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© 6ème Bima Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© Rugby Club De Saverne La Licorne Ã son parcours sportif
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© Csa Rugby 6eme Bima (gabon) Ã son parcours sportif
-
Benoit GILBERT a reconnu Benoit GILBERT sur la photo me voici en exercice dans le golf
-
Benoit GILBERT a reconnu Benoit GILBERT sur la photo 3ème A
-
Benoit GILBERT a reconnu Benoit GILBERT sur la photo cm2 1988-1989
-
Benoit GILBERT a reconnu Benoit GILBERT sur la photo cm1 année 1987-1988
-
Benoit GILBERT a reconnu Benoit GILBERT sur la photo tournoi a 7 de beaucaire
-
Benoit GILBERT a ajoutÃ© Base Petroliere Interarmee Ã son parcours militaire