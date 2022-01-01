Benoît GIRARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LE TOULON- Perigueux 1986 - 1991
Collège Suzanne Lacore- Thenon 1991 - 1995
Lycée Alfred Kastler- Talence 1995 - 1996
Lycée Albert Claveille- Perigueux 1996 - 1999
IUT GEII- Brive la gaillarde 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Parinet Informatique - Responsable atelier (Informatique)- Perigueux 2002 - 2017
Le Cluzeau- Sigoules 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Benoît GIRARD
Vit à :
PERIGUEUX, France
Né le :
21 sept. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
