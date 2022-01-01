Benoit GUYOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marcel Pagnol (Freyming Merlebach)- Freyming merlebach 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Freyming merlebach 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Talange
BAC F41987 - 1991
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Talange
BTS Voirie1991 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
61e Régiment DÂ’artillerie- Treves 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Entreprise Visconti- Remering les puttelange 1994 - 1997
-
MAISON INDIVIDUELLE NORD EST - Visiteur Terrain (Technique)- Metz 1997 - 1999
-
Ville De Freyming-merlebach - Responsable du Bureau d'Etude (Technique)- Freyming merlebach 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Benoit GUYOT
-
Vit Ã :
BENING LES SAINT AVOLD, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
