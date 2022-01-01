Benoit HIRN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Théatre Alsacien (Tac)- Cernay 1967 - 2011
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Marronniers (Cernay)- Cernay 1971 - 1976
-
Collège René Cassin- Cernay 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Agricole Et Viticole- Rouffach 1980 - 1981
-
CEFPPA- Illkirch graffenstaden 1981 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Georges Schubetzer Géomètre Expert- Cernay 1981 - 1985
-
CABINET CLERGET- Belfort 1986 - 1987
-
Ogcatp- Saint andre les vergers 1987 - 1987
-
STGD- Saint crepin 1988 - 1988
-
Screg Sud-est- Sete 1989 - 1992
-
COLESCO- Lesneven 1993 - 1996
-
BEUZIT- Sainte seve 1996 - 1998
-
ARZEL- Plouedern 1999 - 2001
-
Tpes- Le faou 2004 - 2007
-
HBTP - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Sainte seve 2008 - 2009
-
La Mairie De Plouigneau - RESPONSABLE SERVICE TECHNIQUE (Technique)- Plouigneau 2009 - 2010
-
Mairie De Simiane Collongue- Simiane collongue 2011 - 2014
-
MAIRIE DES PENNES MIRABEAU- Les pennes mirabeau 2014 - 2017
-
MAIRIE DE BOUC BEL AIR- Bouc bel air 2017 - 2019
-
MAIRIE DE GIGNAC LA NERTHE- Gignac la nerthe 2019 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
20 ° Regiment Du Train- Baden
service gÃ©ographique1985 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Benoit HIRN
-
Vit Ã :
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié
1 enfant
Profession :
Directeur technique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
