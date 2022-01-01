Benoit ILLES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-gabriel Notre-dame- Chatellerault 1982 - 1992
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Chatellerault 1992 - 1993
-
Lycée Agricole Xavier Bernard- Rouille 1993 - 1996
-
E.f.a.p.- Paris 1996 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Canal Plus- PARIS 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Benoit ILLES
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
26 août 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable éditorial
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1