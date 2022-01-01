Benoît MARIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Public La Croix Rouge- Saint brieuc 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Racine- Saint brieuc 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Chaptal- Saint brieuc 1988 - 1992
-
IUT GEII- Rennes 1992 - 1995
-
UNIVERSITY OF HERTFORSHIRE- Hatfield 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
BSI - Test Lab Tech. (Technique)- Hemel hempstead 1999 - 1999
-
VODAFONE UK - Senior engineer (Technique)- Newbury 1999 - 2005
-
Minacom - Support engineer (Technique)- Montréal 2006 - 2007
-
VIDEOTRON- Montréal 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Benoît MARIE
-
Vit à :
MONTRÉAL, Canada
-
Né le :
8 août 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyste Principal Planification et Performance IP
Situation familiale :
marié(e)