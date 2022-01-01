Benoît MARIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • BSI  - Test Lab Tech. (Technique)

     -  Hemel hempstead 1999 - 1999

  • VODAFONE UK  - Senior engineer (Technique)

     -  Newbury 1999 - 2005

  • Minacom  - Support engineer (Technique)

     -  Montréal 2006 - 2007

  • VIDEOTRON

     -  Montréal 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Benoît MARIE

  • Vit à :

    MONTRÉAL, Canada

  • Né le :

    8 août 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Analyste Principal Planification et Performance IP

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :