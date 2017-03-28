Résultats examens 2023

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • CEL  - Aide mÃ©canicien spÃ©cialisÃ© (Technique)

     -  Biscarrosse

    DÃ©tachement du 1 er GMS (DGMS)

    1977 - 1978

Parcours entreprise

  • GLOBECAST FRANCE  - BUREAU TECNIQUE DOC (Technique)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 2000 - 2019

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    BenoÃ®t MARMIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    SEINE PORT, France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 fÃ©vr. 1958 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien GLOBECAST bureau technique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

