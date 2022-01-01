RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lorient
Benoît ROLLAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Bec Promotion - Prospecteur foncier (Autre)- Lorient 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Benoît ROLLAND
-
Vit à :
LORIENT, France
-
Né le :
9 juin 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Benoît ROLLAND a créé l'album photo LE BEC Promotion
-
Benoît ROLLAND a ajouté Le Bec Promotion à son parcours professionnel