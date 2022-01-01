Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lorient

Benoît ROLLAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Benoît ROLLAND

  • Vit à :

    LORIENT, France

  • Né le :

    9 juin 1987 (34 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages