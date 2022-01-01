RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Antony
BenoÃ®t VERDIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
TELOPEA PARK SCHOOL- Canberra 2001 - 2004
-
Lycée Saint-vincent La Providence- Rennes 2004 - 2004
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :BenoÃ®t VERDIER
-
Vit Ã :
ANTONY, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 sept. 1989 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
BenoÃ®t VERDIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Saint-vincent La Providence Ã son parcours scolaire
-
BenoÃ®t VERDIER a ajoutÃ© Telopea Park School Ã son parcours scolaire