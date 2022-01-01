RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Blanc-Mesnil
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HENRI WALLON- Le blanc mesnil 1986 - 1994
-
Collège Nelson Mandela- Le blanc mesnil 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Agricole Henri Queuille- Neuvic 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
ETS LELIEVRE- Bry sur marne 2004 - 2006
-
Mairie D'aulnay Sous Bois - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Aulnay sous bois 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Beranger ISRAEL
-
Vit à :
LE BLANC MESNIL, France
-
Né en :
1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fonctionnaire territorial