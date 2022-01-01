RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Aurillac
Bérangère MATRAT-DELORME est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-géraud- Aurillac 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-geraud- Aurillac 1988 - 1992
-
CFPPA- Aurillac 1999 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bérangère MATRAT-DELORME
-
Vit à :
AURILLAC, France
-
Née le :
7 avril 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Bérangère MATRAT-DELORME a ajouté Cfppa à son parcours scolaire
-
Bérangère MATRAT-DELORME a ajouté Lycée Saint-geraud à son parcours scolaire
-
Bérangère MATRAT-DELORME a ajouté Collège Saint-géraud à son parcours scolaire