Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Restigne)- Restigne 1992 - 2000
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- Bourgueil 2000 - 2004
Lycée Guy Chauvet- Loudun 2004 - 2007
Ifsi De L'hôpital Jean Verdier- Bondy 2008 - 2011
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Bérangère VIAU
Vit à :
RESTIGNE, France
Née en :
1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
