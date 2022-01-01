Berengere HARBUZ (DERVILLEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Mozart- Bois d'arcy 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Beauséjour- Narbonne 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Jean Vilar- Plaisir
Bac litteraire-theatre1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Haven France - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Les mathes 2001 - 2002
-
NHS - Infirmière- Nottingham 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Berengere HARBUZ (DERVILLEZ)
-
Vit à :
NOTTINGHAM, Royaume-Uni
-
Née en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Berengere HARBUZ (DERVILLEZ) a ajouté NHS à son parcours professionnel