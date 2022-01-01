Bernadette GARIGNON (HANON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PUBLIQUE DE FILLES DE SAINT BRICE SOUS FORET- Saint brice sous foret 1961 - 1967
Collège Marcel Lelong- Sarcelles 1967 - 1970
ECOLE DE COIFFURE RUE LUCIEN SAMPAIX- Paris 1971 - 1974
Parcours club
VAILLANTE OMNISPORT- Saint brice sous foret 1962 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
Planavergne Michel Et Dominique- Saint brice sous foret 1971 - 1976
Saint Brice Sous Foret- Saint brice sous foret 1977 - 1980
Super U (Système U) - Mise en rayon (Production)- BINIC 1992 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Bernadette GARIGNON (HANON)
Vit à :
SAINT QUAY PORTRIEUX, France
Née le :
23 juin 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EMPLOYEE LIBRE SERVICE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3