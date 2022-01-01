Bernard BLOCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Place Du 11 Novembre- Malakoff 1957 - 1960
-
Jean Jaurès- Malakoff 1960 - 1964
-
Collège Paul Bert- Malakoff 1963 - 1966
-
Collège Saint Hippolyte- Paris 1967 - 1969
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bernard BLOCK
-
Vit Ã :
NOUAILLE-MAUOERTUIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 mai 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Cameroun - Canada - Colombie - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Gabon - Ghana - GuinÃ©e - IsraÃ«l - Italie - KoweÃ¯t - Maroc - Mauritanie - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Syrie - ThaÃ¯lande - Togo - Tunisie - Turquie - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
Australie - GroÃ«nland - Inde - Islande - ViÃªt Nam
-
