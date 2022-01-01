Bernard BLOCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Bernard BLOCK

  • Vit Ã  :

    NOUAILLE-MAUOERTUIS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    1 mai 1951 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :