Bernard LE GOFF

Banque PARIBAS Réseau France - 90 - 98 Chargé d'affaires entreprises Département du Financement du Commerce International 98 - 00 Analyste 98-99 Account Officer 99 - 00 BNP PARIBAS - Corporate and Investment Banking 00 - 04 Energy Commodities Export Project Relationship Manager - Paris - Soft Commodities West Africa & EEC 00 - 02 Head of Work Out 02 - 04

Bnp Paribas - Member of the Management (Autre)

GENEVE

Corporate and Investment Banking Structured Finance - Commodity Financing Oil and Gas, Steel and non ferrous metals Senior Relationship Manager