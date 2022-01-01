Bernard MAYOLLAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 2eme Régiment De Cuirassiers

     -  Reutlingen

    octobre - novembre 1976 = classes 2Ã¨me escadron capitaine L''HUILLIER decembre 1976-septembre 1977 = ECS PELOTON RAVITAILLEMENT ESSENCE ET MUNITIONS ADJUDANT-CHEF DUMONET

    1976 - 1977

Parcours entreprise

  • Michelin  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND

    vendeur sur banque LE MANS voyageur tourisme BORDEAUX

    1977 - 1985

  • POLAROIL  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Issoudun

    responsable commercial secteur 33

    1985 - 1995

  • FUCHS LUBRIFIANTS  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    responsable commercial secteur 33/47/24/82

    1995 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Bernard MAYOLLAS

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    3 aoÃ»t 1958 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

