Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE LA POUGE- Montbron 1962 - 1968
Collège- Montbron 1968 - 1972
Lycée Guez De Balzac- Angouleme 1972 - 1976
Parcours militaire
2eme Régiment De Cuirassiers- Reutlingen
octobre - novembre 1976 = classes 2Ã¨me escadron capitaine L''HUILLIER decembre 1976-septembre 1977 = ECS PELOTON RAVITAILLEMENT ESSENCE ET MUNITIONS ADJUDANT-CHEF DUMONET1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
Michelin - Commercial (Commercial)- CLERMONT FERRAND
vendeur sur banque LE MANS voyageur tourisme BORDEAUX1977 - 1985
POLAROIL - Commercial (Commercial)- Issoudun
responsable commercial secteur 331985 - 1995
FUCHS LUBRIFIANTS - Commercial (Commercial)- Rueil malmaison
responsable commercial secteur 33/47/24/821995 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bernard MAYOLLAS
Vit Ã :
SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES, France
NÃ© le :
3 aoÃ»t 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Bhoutan - Bolivie - Botswana - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - GrÃ¨ce - Maurice - Inde - Italie - Kenya - - Madagascar - Malaisie - Maroc - - Namibie - NÃ©pal - Portugal - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Sri Lanka - Suisse - Oman - Tanzanie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam - YÃ©men - Zimbabwe
