Bernard OCCELLI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole St Joseph à Voiron- Voiron 1956 - 1964
-
Gem - Groupe Des Ecoles De Mécaniciens- Saint mandrier sur mer 1964 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
Marine Nationale Gem St Mandrier - En formation (Technique)- Saint mandrier sur mer 1964 - 1966
-
Cern Genève- Geneve 1974 - 2009
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole Des Apprentis Mecaniciens- Saint mandrier sur mer 1964 - 1966
-
Gem St-mandrier- Toulon 1964 - 1966
-
PRE LA SAONE- Brest 1966 - 1968
-
Pétrolier Ravitailleur La Saone - MÃ©canicien (Technique)- Brest 1966 - 1968
-
C.a.a Colbert - MÃ©canicien- Toulon 1969 - 1970
-
PORTE AVIONS CLEMENCEAU- Brest 1970 - 1971
-
PA CLEMENCEAU- Brest 1970 - 1971
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bernard OCCELLI
-
Vit Ã :
THOIRY, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 janv. 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Marine nationale - UC Vurey - CERN GenÃ¨ve 1974 - 2009
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Cern Genève Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Pétrolier Ravitailleur La Saone Ã son parcours militaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Gem St-mandrier Ã son parcours militaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a reconnu Bernard OCCELLI sur la photo PRE LA SAONE
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Porte Avions Clemenceau Ã son parcours militaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Ecole Des Apprentis Mecaniciens Ã son parcours militaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Marine Nationale Gem St Mandrier Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bernard OCCELLI a reconnu Marcel RUELLE sur la photo Officiers mariniers du RHM Bélier
-
Bernard OCCELLI a reconnu Bernard OCCELLI sur la photo PRE LA SAONE
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Pa Clemenceau Ã son parcours militaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© C.a.a Colbert Ã son parcours militaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Pre La Saone Ã son parcours militaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Gem - Groupe Des Ecoles De Mécaniciens Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Gem - Groupe Des Ecoles De Mécaniciens Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Bernard OCCELLI a ajoutÃ© Ecole St Joseph à Voiron Ã son parcours scolaire