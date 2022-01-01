Bernard ZANI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
AVISO ESCORTEUR ENSEIGNE DE VAISSEAU HENRY- Lorient 1975 - 1977
-
Marine Nationale - Aviso Escorteur Victor Schoelcher- La reunion 1977 - 1979
-
Bh1 Estafette- Noumea 1981 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bernard ZANI
-
Vit à :
ALLEINS, France
-
Né en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Bernard ZANI a ajouté Bh1 Estafette à son parcours professionnel
-
Bernard ZANI a ajouté AVISO ESCORTEUR ENSEIGNE DE VAISSEAU HENRY à son parcours professionnel
-
Bernard ZANI a ajouté Marine Nationale - Aviso Escorteur Victor Schoelcher à son parcours professionnel