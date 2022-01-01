Bertrand BRICAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Macif  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  NIORT

    Participation au dÃ©marrage du Centre Serveur DARVA

    1988 - 1990

  • DOW  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis 1991 - 1994

  • CEACTI  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Niort 1996 - 1998

  • Ig3m  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Chauray 1998 - maintenant

  • SystÃ¨mes d'information (Groupama)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  CHAURAY 2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vous pouvez aussi me contacter à :

    mb791(at)free.fr

    où (at) = @

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur d'Etudes Informatiques

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages