Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Jean Macé- Niort 1977 - 1981
Lycée Privé Saint-andré Notre-dame- Niort 1981 - 1982
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Aubiere 1982 - 1984
Ecole Polytechnique De L'université De Tours Département Informatique- Tours 1984 - 1986
Ecole D'ingénieurs En Informatique Pour L'industrie- Tours 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Macif - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- NIORT
Participation au dÃ©marrage du Centre Serveur DARVA1988 - 1990
DOW - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 1991 - 1994
CEACTI - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Niort 1996 - 1998
Ig3m - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chauray 1998 - maintenant
SystÃ¨mes d'information (Groupama) - Informaticien (Informatique)- CHAURAY 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bertrand BRICAULT
Vit Ã :
LA CRECHE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vous pouvez aussi me contacter à :
mb791(at)free.fr
où (at) = @
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur d'Etudes Informatiques
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Bertrand BRICAULT a reconnu Bertrand BRICAULT sur la photo 2ème Année - Genie Informatique
Bertrand BRICAULT a reconnu Pascal PAPEREUX sur la photo 2ème Année - Genie Informatique
Bertrand BRICAULT a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Anciennes
Bertrand BRICAULT a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Anciennes
Bertrand BRICAULT a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Anciennes
Bertrand BRICAULT a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo Anciennes
Bertrand BRICAULT a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo Récentes