Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris ce dimanche 12 juin à partir de 20 heures.

Bertrand CAREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Bertrand CAREL

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    15 mai 1961 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :