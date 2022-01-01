Bertrand CLAUDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

  • TVB AUTOMATION  - Consultant (Profession libérale)

     -  Champagney 1989 - 2007

  • MAIA RDTC  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  Saverne

    Responsable du pôle automatismes

    2008 - 2009

  • POLE EMPLOI  - Chercheur (Autre)

     -  Lure 2009 - 2009

  • Spie Est  - Chef de projet (Technique)

     -  Bavilliers

    Projet moteur EB

    2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Bertrand CLAUDE

  • Vit à :

    CHAMPAGNEY, France

  • Né en :

    1965 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chargé d'affaires

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

