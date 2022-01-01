Bertrand CLAUDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES BARRES- Belfort 1968 - 1977
-
Lycée Courbet- Belfort 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Gustave Courbet- Belfort 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort 1981 - 1985
-
Institut Polytechnique De Sciences Appliquées- Paris 1985 - 1986
-
IUT OGP- Belfort 1986 - 1988
Parcours club
-
La Ferme Des Crocodiles- Evette salbert 1987 - maintenant
-
ASMB- Belfort
BEES11991 - 2008
Parcours militaire
-
110°regiment D'infanterie Donaueschingen- Allemagne en provence 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
TVB AUTOMATION - Consultant (Profession libérale)- Champagney 1989 - 2007
-
MAIA RDTC - Ingénieur (Technique)- Saverne
Responsable du pôle automatismes2008 - 2009
-
POLE EMPLOI - Chercheur (Autre)- Lure 2009 - 2009
-
Spie Est - Chef de projet (Technique)- Bavilliers
Projet moteur EB2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bertrand CLAUDE
-
Vit à :
CHAMPAGNEY, France
-
Né en :
1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargé d'affaires
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
