Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Limoges 1990 - 1996
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Couzeix 1996 - 1999
-
Collège Beaupeyrat- Limoges 1999 - 2000
-
Lycée Saint-jean- Limoges 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Gay Lussac- Limoges 2003 - 2004
-
TECH DE CO LIMOGES- Limoges 2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
R D Pays Basque - Maitrise d'oeuvre en bâtiment, economie en bâtimen (Autre)- Tresse
maitrise d'oeuvre en bâtiment, economie en bâtiment, coordination SPS, OPC2007 - maintenant
-
Fiam Management De Projet - Ingénieur Méthode- Paris 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bertrand LAGARDE
-
Vit à :
LIMOGES, France
-
Né le :
1 janv. 1984 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1