Parcours
Parcours club
-
COSMOPOLITAN CLUB- Taverny 1983 - 1990
-
Athlé 95- Taverny 1988 - 1993
-
SPORGASM- Reims 2000 - 2001
-
BDS REIMS MANAGEMENT SCHOOL- Reims 2000 - 2001
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Georges Brassens- Taverny 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Jacques Prévert- Taverny 1992 - 1997
-
Lycée Saint-martin De France- Pontoise 1993 - 1996
-
PREPA HEC ALFRED KASTLER- Cergy 1997 - 1999
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Reims- Reims 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
STADE TOULOUSAIN- Toulouse 2000 - 2000
-
Bic- CLICHY 2001 - 2001
-
Assurances (AXA)- COURBEVOIE 2002 - 2002
-
Bm Brockers - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Taverny 2002 - 2004
-
Abel Auto - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Rouen 2004 - 2005
-
DELIPAPIER - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Frouard 2005 - 2006
-
Vitaris - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Geneve 2006 - 2008
-
Connect Com - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Zoug 2009 - 2014
-
Fiberwork Ag - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Lucerne 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bertrand LAVIALLE
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Birmanie - Chili - Chine - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Islande - Japon - Malaisie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Philippines - Russie - SuÃ¨de - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
Bertrand LAVIALLE a ajoutÃ© Connect Com Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bertrand LAVIALLE a ajoutÃ© Fiberwork Ag Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bertrand LAVIALLE a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : arrivée du petit dernier
belle surprise
-
Bertrand LAVIALLE a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : les jumeaux
heureux
-
Bertrand LAVIALLE a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : mariage Vanessa et Bertrand
super