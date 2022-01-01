Bertrand LAVIALLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • STADE TOULOUSAIN

     -  Toulouse 2000 - 2000

  • Bic

     -  CLICHY 2001 - 2001

  • Assurances (AXA)

     -  COURBEVOIE 2002 - 2002

  • Bm Brockers  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Taverny 2002 - 2004

  • Abel Auto  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Rouen 2004 - 2005

  • DELIPAPIER  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Frouard 2005 - 2006

  • Vitaris  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Geneve 2006 - 2008

  • Connect Com  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Zoug 2009 - 2014

  • Fiberwork Ag  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lucerne 2014 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

