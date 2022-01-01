Bertrand LEROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT MELAINE- Rennes 1974 - 1979
-
Lycée Saint-vincent La Providence- Rennes 1979 - 1984
-
INSTITUT PASCAL- Plestin les greves 1985 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bertrand LEROY
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT MALO, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 dÃ©c. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Bertrand LEROY a ajoutÃ© Ecole Saint Melaine Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Bertrand LEROY a ajoutÃ© Lycée Saint-vincent La Providence Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Bertrand LEROY a ajoutÃ© Lycée Saint-vincent La Providence Ã son parcours scolaire