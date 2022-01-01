Bertrand MANHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
MASQUE DE FER- Lyon 1978 - 1989
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JOLIOT CURIE- Lyon 1979 - 1981
ECOLE CHAMPVERT OUEST- Lyon 1981 - 1983
Conservatoire National De Région Musique Et Danse- Lyon 1981 - 1991
Lycée Jean Moulin- Lyon 1983 - 1990
Collège Jean Moulin- Lyon 1983 - 1987
Didacta (Prépa Hec)- Lyon 1990 - 1991
DIDACTA- Lyon 1990 - 1991
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT SCHOOL- Montpellier 1991 - 1994
OXFORD BROOKES UNIVERSITY- Oxford 1992 - 1993
Faculté De Lettres- Aix en provence 1994 - 1995
DESS AFFAIRES INTERNATIONALES LEA- Aix en provence 1994 - 1995
Faculté De Lettres- Aix en provence
DESS Affaires Internationales1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
ACIEROID - Cadre RH (Ressources humaines)- Barcelone
Stage en organisation interne / audit fonctions ventes internes1994 - 1994
VIE DE FRANCE - Commercial (Commercial)- Alexandria
Web technologies1996 - 1998
CUISINES SOLUTIONS - Commercial (Commercial)- Alexandria
Web technologies1996 - 1998
Arthur Andersen - Andersen - Consultant (Autre)- Luxembourg
In banks in Luxembourg1998 - 2002
Arthur Andersen (Ey - Ernst & Young) - Consultant (Autre)- LUXEMBOURG
In banks in Luxembourg1998 - 2002
Ey - Ernst & Young - Consultant (Autre)- LUXEMBOURG
In banks in Luxembourg2002 - 2002
SECUREWAVE - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- Luxembourg 2003 - 2008
Lumension Security - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- Luxembourg 2003 - 2008
Genii Capital - COO (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Luxembourg 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Vie De France / Amerofoods- Washington dc
CSNE1996 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bertrand MANHE
Vit Ã :
LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg
NÃ© le :
23 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vous m'avez croisé ? Ecrivez moi ! bertrando[at]manhe.com
Profession :
Investment Manager
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Belize - Birmanie - Bolivie - BrÃ©sil - Cambodge - Canada - Chili - Chine - Croatie - Cuba - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Guatemala - Hongrie - Inde - Italie - Jordanie - Laos - Luxembourg - Maroc - Mexique - Panama - Pays-Bas - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - ViÃªt Nam
