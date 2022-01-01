Bertrand SERRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CORSAC- Brives charensac 1984 - 1989
-
Collège- Brives charensac 1989 - 1991
-
Collège Louis Armand- Saint doulchard 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Fernand Renaudeau- Cholet 1993 - 1996
-
IUT GMP- Nantes 1996 - 1998
-
Institut Européen De La Qualité Totale- Vichy 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Michelin- JOUE LES TOURS 1999 - 2003
-
Cartes et Guides (Michelin)- PARIS 2003 - 2008
-
Michelin - Organisation (Autre)- BLAVOZY 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bertrand SERRE
-
Vit à :
BRIVES CHARENSAC, France
-
Né le :
7 mai 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
