RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Laurent dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Blandine KORNYLO (DIEPPOIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HENRY WALLON- Le havre 1971 - 1980
-
Collège Descartes- Le havre 1980 - 1983
-
Henry Wallon Le Havre- Le havre 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Jules Siegfried- Le havre 1985 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Blandine KORNYLO (DIEPPOIS)
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Née en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Blandine KORNYLO (DIEPPOIS) a ajouté Lycée Jules Siegfried à son parcours scolaire
-
Blandine KORNYLO (DIEPPOIS) a ajouté Henry Wallon Le Havre à son parcours scolaire
-
Blandine KORNYLO (DIEPPOIS) a ajouté Collège Descartes à son parcours scolaire
-
Blandine KORNYLO (DIEPPOIS) a ajouté ECOLE HENRY WALLON à son parcours scolaire