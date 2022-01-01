Blandine SALOMON (LEDUC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Nalco  - CRM Sales Support Specialist (Marketing)

     -  Aix en provence 2002 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages