Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Etienne-jean Lapassat- Romans sur isere 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Albert Triboulet- Romans sur isere 1975 - 1978
-
Isit - Institut Superieur D'interpretation Et De Traduction- Paris 1979 - 1981
-
Ealing College Of Higher Education- Ealing 1981 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Nalco - CRM Sales Support Specialist (Marketing)- Aix en provence 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Blandine SALOMON (LEDUC)
-
Vit à :
AIX EN PROVENCE, France
-
Née le :
15 mars 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
