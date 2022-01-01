Blandine SAMBA (SAMBA BLANDINE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Voltaire- Berlin 1981 - 1983
-
Franco/allemand- Berlin 1983 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Blandine SAMBA (SAMBA BLANDINE)
-
Vit à :
MONTRÉAL, France
-
Née le :
26 avril 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Fidèle en amitié
Profession :
Avocate
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Blandine SAMBA (SAMBA BLANDINE) a reconnu Blandine SAMBA (SAMBA BLANDINE) sur la photo 3eme
-
Blandine SAMBA (SAMBA BLANDINE) a ajouté Franco/allemand à son parcours scolaire
-
Blandine SAMBA (SAMBA BLANDINE) a ajouté Collège Voltaire à son parcours scolaire