RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-en-Provence dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Boris PRAVDA-STAROV est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Vosges (Sarrebourg)- Sarrebourg 1990 - 1995
-
Collège La Mesange- Sarrebourg 1995 - 1997
-
Collège Mangin- Sarrebourg 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg 1999 - 2002
-
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 2002 - 2004
-
Departement Telecommunications De L'inpg (Ensimag-enserg)- Grenoble 2004 - 2007
-
UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL- Porto alegre 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
KONE BELGIUM SA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Bruxelles (forest) 2005 - 2005
-
Amadeus - Développeur (Informatique)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2007 - 2011
-
Collinson - Head of Project (Informatique)- Haywards heath 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Boris PRAVDA-STAROV
-
Vit à :
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France
-
Né en :
1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur en Télécom
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Andorre - Argentine - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Brésil - Bulgarie - Croatie - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Estonie - États-Unis - Finlande - France - Grèce - Hongrie - Inde - Indonésie - Irlande - Italie - Kazakhstan - Luxembourg - Maroc - Mongolie - Népal - Paraguay - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - Slovaquie - Slovénie - Suisse - Tchéquie - Turquie - Uruguay
-
Boris PRAVDA-STAROV a ajouté Collinson à son parcours professionnel