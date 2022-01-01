Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sevran dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Boubeker ICHOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Boubeker ICHOU

  • Vit à :

    SEVRAN, France

  • Né en :

    1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    COMME UN LONG FLEUVE TRANQUILLE.......SEUL ON VA PLUS VITE MAIS ENSEMBLE ON VA PLUS LOIN

  • Profession :

    Agent de la fonction public .Region IDF

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    5

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voyages