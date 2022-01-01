RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sevran dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE JULES FERRY- Le blanc mesnil 1970 - 1972
-
ECOLE JULES VALLES- Le blanc mesnil 1972 - 1978
-
Collège Aime Et Eugénie Cotton- Le blanc mesnil 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Professionnel Aristide Briand- Le blanc mesnil 1983 - 1985
-
Cet.commercial Et Industriel- Villiers le bel 1985 - 1986
-
Lycée Marcel Cachin- Saint ouen 1986 - 1987
Parcours club
-
Es Blanc Mesnil- Le blanc mesnil 1980 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Boubeker ICHOU
-
Vit à :
SEVRAN, France
-
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
COMME UN LONG FLEUVE TRANQUILLE.......SEUL ON VA PLUS VITE MAIS ENSEMBLE ON VA PLUS LOIN
Profession :
Agent de la fonction public .Region IDF
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
5