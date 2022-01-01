Boyer VINCENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL CACHIN- Neuilly sur marne 1972 - 1977
-
Collège Georges Braque- Neuilly sur marne 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Flora Tristan- Noisy le grand 1982 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Boyer VINCENT
-
Vit Ã :
NEUILLY SUR MARNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 nov. 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Boyer VINCENT a reconnu Eric BIORET sur la photo 1ère A1
-
Boyer VINCENT a reconnu Boyer VINCENT sur la photo 1ère A1
-
Boyer VINCENT a reconnu Serge DANAN sur la photo 1ère S2
-
Boyer VINCENT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Flora Tristan Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Boyer VINCENT a ajoutÃ© Collège Georges Braque Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Boyer VINCENT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Marcel Cachin Ã son parcours scolaire