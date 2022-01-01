RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de StrasbourgLe résultat du brevet à Châtenois
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE JEAN SCHLUMBERGER- Guebwiller 1988 - 1993
ANNEXE PIERRE BUCHER- Guebwiller
6ème 1b 5èmé 1b1993 - 1995
Collège Mathias Grunewald- Guebwiller
4ème 2 3ème 21995 - 1997
Théodore Deck- Guebwiller
1 année en BEP PMU1997 - 1998
CFAI SCHLUMBERGER- Guebwiller
BEP PMU BAC PRO Productique1998 - 2002
Cfai De L'industrie- Bethoncourt
BTS CPI2002 - 2004
INSTITUT NATIONAL DES SCIENCES APPLIQUEES- Strasbourg
Ingénieur Mécanique2004 - 2007
Parcours club
F.c.- Guebwiller 1988 - 2002
FC KINGERSHEIM- Kingersheim 2002 - 2007
A.s.chatenois- Chatenois 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
N.schlumberger - Appenti (Autre)- Guebwiller
9 année d'apprentissage BEP PMU (centre d'apprenti + stage dans les ateliers) BAC PRO Productique (en fabrication mécanique) BTS CPI (BE service BE/Prép) Ingénieur mécanique (Be service BE/Prép 1an1/2 + Service études nouvelles1an1/2)1998 - 2007
Williamson - Ingénieur d'études (Technique)- Bischheim 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Brice THAMI
Vit à :
CHATENOIS, France
Né le :
30 juil. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous!!!!
Profession :
Ingénieur d'études
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Italie - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse