  • N.schlumberger  - Appenti (Autre)

     -  Guebwiller

    9 année d'apprentissage BEP PMU (centre d'apprenti + stage dans les ateliers) BAC PRO Productique (en fabrication mécanique) BTS CPI (BE service BE/Prép) Ingénieur mécanique (Be service BE/Prép 1an1/2 + Service études nouvelles1an1/2)

    1998 - 2007

  • Williamson  - Ingénieur d'études (Technique)

     -  Bischheim 2007 - maintenant

  Brice THAMI

    Brice THAMI

  • Vit à :

    CHATENOIS, France

  • Né le :

    30 juil. 1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  Bonjour à tous!!!!

    Bonjour à tous!!!!

  Ingénieur d'études

    Ingénieur d'études

