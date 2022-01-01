Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Champagne (Exincourt)- Exincourt 1963 - 1968
-
LES VIGNOLLES- Audincourt 1969 - 1974
-
Lycée Le Grand Chênois- Montbeliard
seconde ab premiÃ¨re g2 terminal g2 2 fois1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Le Grand Chênois- Montbeliard 1974 - 1978
Parcours club
-
LA SPORTIVE- Audincourt
gymnaste monitrice jeunesse monitrice gym dÃ©tente1965 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Sopanif - Secretaire service commandes (Administratif)- Exincourt 1981 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT)
-
Vit Ã :
CORRE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 aoÃ»t 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CONJOINTE COLLABORATRICE BOULANGERIE retraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) a reconnu Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) sur la photo 2AB2
-
Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) a reconnu Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) sur la photo LE GRAND CHENOIS 1ERG2(2)
-
Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) a reconnu Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) sur la photo 1EG2(2)
-
Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) a reconnu Brigitte MAILLOT (BONNOT) sur la photo TG2² ou 1G2²