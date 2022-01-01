Bruno BARDIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU MANOIR- Saint jean d'angely 1974 - 1976
école Primaire- Saint hilaire de villefranche 1976 - 1982
Collège Raymond Bouyer- Saint hilaire de villefranche 1982 - 1986
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil- Saint jean d'angely 1986 - 1989
CFOSEP- Angouleme 1990 - 1991
Uer éducation Physique- Poitiers 1991 - 1995
Parcours club
Fssh Section Handball- Saint hilaire de villefranche 1982 - 1986
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE- Saint jean d'angely 1982 - 1989
USSCC HANDBALL- Saintes 1986 - 1995
ASPTT- Saintes 1987 - 1995
AUC PLONGEE- Amiens 1996 - 2000
SNSM- Rochefort 1999 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
BRIGADE DE SAPEURS POMPIERS DE PARIS- Paris 1995 - 1996
LYCEE LOUIS AUDOUIN DUBREUIL - Professeur d'EPS stagiaire (Autre)- Saint jean d'angely 1996 - 1997
Collège Ailly Sur Somme - Professeur d'EPS (Autre)- Ailly sur somme 1997 - 1998
Collège Etouvie - Professeur d'EPS (Autre)- Amiens 1998 - 2000
Lycée Thuillier- Amiens 1998 - 1999
Collège Jean Zay - Professeur d'EPS (Autre)- Niort 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Bruno BARDIN
Vit à :
NIORT, France
Né le :
11 mai 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur d'EPS
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2