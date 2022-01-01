Bruno BOURACHDENE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CELESTIN FREINET- Villeparisis 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Fénelon- Vaujours 1995 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bruno BOURACHDENE
-
Vit à :
VILLEPARISIS, France
-
Né le :
11 oct. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
COUCOU A TOUS ET A TOUTES PAPA DE DEUX PRINCESSES JE RESIDE A VILLEPARISIS N HESITEZ PAS A ME LAISSER UN MESSAGE A+
Profession :
CONCESSIONNAIRE MOTO
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible