Bruno DELAVANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Louis Pasteur- Orleans 1970 - 1974
-
Collège Alain-fournier- Orleans 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans
CAP mÃ©canicien Fraiseur1976 - 1980
-
IUMM LOIRET- Saint jean de la ruelle
DiplÃ´me de Manager de systÃ¨me intÃ©grÃ© en QHSE2003 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
GIE ALSTOM- Saint jean de braye 1978 - 1978
-
CHAMPEL ALLAIGRE SORET- Orleans 1980 - 1980
-
Imprimerie Peuchet - Conducteur Offset (Technique)- Paris 1981 - 1991
-
DELAVANT TRANSPORTS EXPRESS - Dirigeant (Autre)- La ferte saint aubin 1991 - 1993
-
IMPRIMERIE PEUCHET- Saint jean le blanc 1993 - 1994
-
FOURNI FORME- Saint jean de la ruelle 1994 - 1995
-
Gemalto - QHSE (Production)- ORLEANS 1995 - 2008
-
ARTIUM FRANCE- Saint cyr en val 2008 - 2009
-
FGMM CFDT - SECRETAIRE FEDERAL (Technique)- Paris 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bruno DELAVANT
-
-
NÃ© en :
1962 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SECRETAIRE FEDERAL
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© ARTIUM FRANCE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© FOURNI FORME Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© IMPRIMERIE PEUCHET Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© CHAMPEL ALLAIGRE SORET Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© GIE ALSTOM Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© IUMM LOIRET Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Bruno DELAVANT a reconnu Bruno DELAVANT sur la photo 5éme
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© Fgmm Cfdt Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© Delavant Transports Express Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© Gemalto Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© Imprimerie Peuchet Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Sainte-croix Saint-euverte Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© Collège Alain-fournier Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Bruno DELAVANT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire Louis Pasteur Ã son parcours scolaire