Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Cite La Foret (Crehange)- Crehange 1976 - 1978
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Freyming merlebach 1979 - 1983
-
Lycee De Lasalle Saint Augustin Metz- Metz 1984 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bruno GUILLARME
-
Vit à :
LE BLANC, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
-
-
