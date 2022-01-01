Bruno HERRMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Intercommunale (Herbitzheim)- Herbitzheim 1965 - 1970
-
Collège- Sarre union 1970 - 1974
-
LYCEE LOUIS COUFFIGNAL- Strasbourg 1974 - 1978
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Industries De Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1978 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Cabinet Klopfenstein - Ingénieur (Technique)- Brumath
Ingénieur géomètre1983 - 1984
-
MECIES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1986 - 1987
-
MULTICRITERES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1988 - 1988
-
CAP SESA REGIONS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1988 - 1991
-
Scp Binner & Roualet - Ingénieur (Technique)- Epernay
Ingénieur géomètre1991 - 1993
-
Scp Roualet & Herrmann- Epernay
Géomètre-Expert1993 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Lycée Technique 9 Avril- Tunis
Professeur de Topographie1984 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bruno HERRMANN
-
Vit à :
AVENAY VAL D'OR, France
-
Né le :
21 févr. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Géomètre-Expert
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2