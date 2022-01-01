Bruno HUSSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Pessac 1972 - 1975
-
Ecole Emile Zola (Rochefort)- Rochefort 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Pierre Loti- Rochefort 1978 - 1980
-
Collège Notre-dame- Reims 1980 - 1982
-
Lycée Saint-genès- Bordeaux 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Michel Montaigne- Bordeaux 1985 - 1988
-
Institut National Des Télécommunications (Int)- Evry 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
CAP SESA DEFENSE- Puteaux 1991 - 1993
-
MATRA CAP SYSTEMES- Velizy villacoublay 1993 - 1995
-
Systèmes et Information (Matra)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1995 - 1999
-
Airbus Group- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1999 - 2002
-
EADS Telecom (Eads)- BOIS D'ARCY 2002 - 2005
-
AASTRA FRANCE - Chef de produit ToIP (Marketing)- Guyancourt 2005 - 2012
-
AASTRA FRANCE - Directeur de Comptes (Commercial)- Guyancourt 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bruno HUSSON
-
Vit à :
CLAMART, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur télécom directeur de comptes
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1