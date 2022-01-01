Bruno LEVY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- L'hay les roses 1974 - 1979
-
INSTITUT UNIVERSITAIRE LIBRE- Paris 1979 - 1981
-
AFPA- Creteil 1988 - 1989
-
Cci - Centre St Ouen L'aumone- Saint ouen l'aumone 1998 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole Des Detecteurs - Cin Saint Mandrier- Saint mandrier sur mer 1984 - 1984
-
Aviso Commandant L'herminier- Lorient 1984 - 1985
-
CMT ORION- Brest 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
RANDOM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1990 - 1991
-
RANDOM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nanterre 1991 - 1992
-
SORBUS FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- La plaine saint denis 1993 - 1994
-
Icl-sorbus - Informaticien (Informatique)- La courneuve 1995 - 1998
-
Qualité Ingenierie - Informaticien (Informatique)- Verrieres le buisson 1998 - 2001
-
Computacenter - Informaticien (Informatique)- ANTONY 2001 - 2003
-
Computacenter - Technicien (Technique)- ROISSY EN FRANCE
Problèmes de santé m’ayant conduit à arrêter de travailler2004 - 2020
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bruno LEVY
-
Vit à :
JUVISY SUR ORGE, France
-
Né le :
12 févr. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié 3 enfants et je repasse souvent à l'hay
Profession :
Ex technicien informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3