Bruno LEVY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • RANDOM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1990 - 1991

  • RANDOM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 1991 - 1992

  • SORBUS FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  La plaine saint denis 1993 - 1994

  • Icl-sorbus  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  La courneuve 1995 - 1998

  • Qualité Ingenierie  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Verrieres le buisson 1998 - 2001

  • Computacenter  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ANTONY 2001 - 2003

  • Computacenter  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  ROISSY EN FRANCE

    Problèmes de santé m’ayant conduit à arrêter de travailler

    2004 - 2020

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Bruno LEVY

  • Vit à :

    JUVISY SUR ORGE, France

  • Né le :

    12 févr. 1963 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié 3 enfants et je repasse souvent à l'hay

  • Profession :

    Ex technicien informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages