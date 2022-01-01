Bruno VEYET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Lyon 1968 - 1974
-
Collège Fénelon- Lyon 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Vendôme- Lyon 1978 - 1979
-
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux- Lyon 1979 - 1982
-
PITIOT CRESPA- Lyon 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux- Lyon 2009 - 2010
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 942. Mont Verdun- Limonest 1984 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bruno VEYET
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible