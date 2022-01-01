Candice LALLOUET (LALLOUET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MERMOZ- Le mans 1989 - 1994
-
Collège Le Ronceray- Le mans 1994 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Candice LALLOUET (LALLOUET)
-
Vit à :
NIORT, France
-
Né le :
23 sept. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Candice LALLOUET (LALLOUET) a ajouté Collège Le Ronceray à son parcours scolaire
-
Candice LALLOUET (LALLOUET) a ajouté ECOLE JEAN MERMOZ à son parcours scolaire