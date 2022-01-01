Carlos GONCALVES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOLIVE JEAN- Pantin 1972 - 1974
-
ECOLE BEL AIR- Neuilly plaisance 1974 - 1977
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Neuilly plaisance 1977 - 1979
-
Lycée Professionnel Joseph Cugnot- Neuilly sur marne 1979 - 1981
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Nogent sur marne 1982 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
ETRALI - Technicien supérieur (Technique)- Paris 1985 - 1989
-
Trance S.a. - Technicien en Projets (Technique)- Asnieres sur seine 1989 - 1992
-
Banque Jp Morgan - Technicien en Informatique Réseaux & Télécoms (Informatique)- Paris 1994 - 1996
-
Csc - Computer Sciences Corporation - Responsable Informatique et Réseaux (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE 1996 - 1999
-
STATE STREET BANQUE - Directeur Informatique et Télécoms (Informatique)- Paris 1999 - 2009
-
Komposite - Project manager (Informatique)- Noisy le grand 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Carlos GONCALVES
-
Vit à :
SAINT MAUR DES FOSSES, France
-
Né en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur Informatique - DSI - Project Manager
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3