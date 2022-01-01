Carlos GONCALVES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ETRALI  - Technicien supérieur (Technique)

     -  Paris 1985 - 1989

  • Trance S.a.  - Technicien en Projets (Technique)

     -  Asnieres sur seine 1989 - 1992

  • Banque Jp Morgan  - Technicien en Informatique Réseaux & Télécoms (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1994 - 1996

  • Csc - Computer Sciences Corporation  - Responsable Informatique et Réseaux (Informatique)

     -  LA DÉFENSE 1996 - 1999

  • STATE STREET BANQUE  - Directeur Informatique et Télécoms (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1999 - 2009

  • Komposite  - Project manager (Informatique)

     -  Noisy le grand 2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Carlos GONCALVES

  • Vit à :

    SAINT MAUR DES FOSSES, France

  • Né en :

    1964 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur Informatique - DSI - Project Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

