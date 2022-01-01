Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire De Meilhan (Meilhan Sur Garonne)- Meilhan sur garonne 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole Primaire De Couthures (Couthures Sur Garonne)- Couthures sur garonne 1980 - 1981
-
Ecole Sainte Foy (Marmande)- Marmande 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Notre-dame De La Salle- Marmande 1985 - 1988
-
Collège De La Cité Scolaire- Marmande 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Val De Garonne- Marmande 1990 - 1994
-
Université Michel De Montaigne : Bordeaux Iii- Bordeaux 1994 - 1997
-
Iufm Angoulême- Angouleme 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Marmande- Marmande 2000 - 2001
-
RECTORAT DE VERSAILLES- Versailles 2001 - 2003
-
Caisse Des Dépôts Et Consignations- BORDEAUX 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU)
-
Vit à :
LUDON MEDOC, France
-
Née en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Maman comblée par mes deux trésors
Profession :
Secrétaire d'administration classe supérieure à la Caisse des dépôts et consignations
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a créé l'album photo Couthures sur Garonne
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a ajouté 1 photo à son album MES PHOTOS DE CLASSES
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a ajouté 1 photo à son album MES PHOTOS DE CLASSES
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a ajouté 1 photo à son album MES PHOTOS DE CLASSES
-
-
-
-
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a créé l'album photo Ecole de Couthures sur Garonne
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a ajouté 1 photo à son album MES PHOTOS DE CLASSES
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a ajouté 1 photo à son album MES PHOTOS DE CLASSES
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a ajouté 1 photo à son album MES PHOTOS DE CLASSES
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a créé l'album photo MES PHOTOS DE CLASSES
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a créé l'album photo PHOTOS DE CLASSES
-
Carole DE MARCO (CHARRIEU) a reconnu Isabelle BOTTAN (GAJAC) sur la photo suivante