Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE SUZANNE BUISSON- Tremblay en france 1983 - 1985
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Tremblay en france 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Descartes- Tremblay en france 1990 - 1995
-
CFA CIFAP DE PANTIN- Pantin 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Linda Coiffure- Tremblay en france 1995 - 1998
-
Centre Des Impots- Nogent sur marne 1999 - 1999
-
Bourjois (Chanel)- PANTIN 1999 - 2002
-
Ocp Répartition- Saint ouen 2002 - 2004
-
INNELEC MULTIMEDIA- Pantin 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Carole DUCELLIER (SOISSON)
-
Vit à :
NOISY LE SEC, France
-
Née le :
6 avril 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2